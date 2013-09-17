Investor's Alert - eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), Altera Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTR), Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN), Sohu.com Inc (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), Altera Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTR), Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN), Sohu.com Inc (NASDAQ:SOHU)



eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) volume of 7.00 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 8.42 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $45.66 - $58.04 and the day range was $53.44 - $54.65.The stock opened the session at $54.48, remained amid the day range of $53.44 - $54.65, and closed the session at $53.65. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.32% in previous trading session. eBay Inc. provides online platforms, tools, and services to help individuals and merchants in online and mobile commerce and payments in the United States and internationally. Its Marketplaces segment operates ecommerce platform eBay.com; vertical shopping sites, such as StubHub, Fashion, Motors, and Half.com.



Has EBAY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In previous session, Altera Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTR) traded 5.76 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 3.14 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $29.59 - $39.18. The stock was a bear and dropped -2.12%, while its closing price stayed at $37.85. The market capitalization of the stock remained 12.09 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +7.65%. Altera Corporation, a semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and markets programmable logic devices (PLD), HardCopy application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) devices, pre-defined design building blocks, and proprietary development software.



Has ALTR Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) volume of the stock was 5.42 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 5.72 million shares. The stock boosted +0.42% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $40.45. The stock traded 5.42 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 5.72 million shares. Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, sale of semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Analog, Embedded Processing, Wireless, and Other.



Will TXN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Sohu.com Inc (NASDAQ:SOHU) traded with volume of 4.93 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.02 million shares. The stock grew +7.51% and finished the trading at $69.61. The market capitalization of the stock remained 2.66 billion. The beta of the stock remained 2.39. Sohu.com Inc. provides online media, search, gaming, community, and mobile services in the People?s Republic of China. The company?s brand advertising business offers advertisements on its portal Websites to companies to enhance their brand awareness online; and search and others business provides customers, pay-for-click and online marketing services.



Why Should Investors Buy SOHU After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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