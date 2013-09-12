Investor's Alert - Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCBB: ELTP), Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ZURVY), PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS: CFRUY), Santander UK Plc (LON: SANB)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCBB: ELTP), Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ZURVY), PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS: CFRUY), Santander UK Plc (LON: SANB).



Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCBB: ELTP) increased 1.82% and closed at $0.0003 on a traded volume of 1.358 million shares, in comparison to 1.51 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 9.8%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $33.89 million and its total outstanding shares are 403.45 million



Will ELTP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, principally engages in the research, development, and licensing of proprietary controlled-release drug delivery systems and products.



Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ZURVY) soared 0.47% and closed at $25.60 on a traded volume of 51.308 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 105.957 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down-2.29%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $25.48 and $25.70.



Will ZURVY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance products, solutions, and advisory services worldwide.



PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS: CFRUY) jumped 0.14% and closed at $9.99. So far in three months, the stock is up 14.3%. The 52-week range for the stock is $5.92 and $10.27 and during the previous trading session it marked $10.03 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $9.87 and the overall traded volume that day 99.630 shares.



Will CFRUY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Compagnie Financière Richemont SA and its subsidiaries, provide luxury goods in Switzerland and internationally.



Santander UK Plc (LON: SANB) after opening its shares at the price of $101.25 jumped 1.98% to close the day at $103.00. The stock ended on a traded volume of 8.000 shares, in comparison to 9.041shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $82.50 and $110.00 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $103.00.



Will SANB Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Sanborn Resources, Ltd., a development stage company, focuses on the evaluation of opportunities in mining and minerals in Brazil.



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