Investor's Alert: Exxon Mobil Corporation, American International Group Inc, Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares, iShares Dow Jones US Real Estate

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG), Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA), iShares Dow Jones US Real Estate (ETF) (NYSEARCA:IYR).



Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), increased0.48% and closed at $88.40 on a traded volume of 8.25 million shares, in comparison to 12.00 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 2.14%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $389.14 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 4.40million.



Will XOM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Exxon Mobil Corporation (Exxon Mobil) is a manufacturer and marketer of commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics and a range of specialty products.



American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG), soared0.85% and closed at $49.70 on a traded volume of 8.20 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 10.69 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up8.18%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $49.14 and $49.77.



Will AIG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a global insurance company. The Company provides a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, mortgage insurance and other financial services to customers in more than 130 countries.



Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA), dropped down -1.55% and closed at $24.20. So far in three months, the stock is down -21.81%. The 52-week range for the stock is $23.93 and $76.56 and during the previous trading session it marked$24.68 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $24.35 and the overall traded volume that day was 456,206 shares.



Has TZA Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index).



iShares Dow Jones US Real Estate (ETF) (NYSEARCA:IYR) after opening its shares at the price of $63.99, jumped up0.17% to close the day at $64.09. The stock ended on a volume of 2.65 million shares. The 52-week range for the stock is $60.84 and $76.21 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $64.27. It started the day at $63.99.



Why Should Investors Buy IYR After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index).



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