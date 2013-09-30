Investor's Alert - FMC Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FTI), Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH), Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH), USG Corporation (NYSE:USG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: FMC Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FTI), Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH), Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH), USG Corporation (NYSE:USG).



FMC Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FTI) opened its last trade at the price of $54.83. Its closing price was $55.33 after gaining 0.07% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.34 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.16 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.31. FMC Technologies, Inc. provides technology solutions for the energy industry worldwide. Its Subsea Technologies segment designs and manufactures subsea systems used in the offshore production of crude oil and natural gas; and multiphase meters.



Will FTI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) percentage change surged 0.12% to close at $58.44 with the total traded volume of 1.34 million shares while its average volume of 1.58 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $30.00 - $58.60, while its day lowest price was $57.97. The share price hit the day highest price of $58.50. Delphi Automotive PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures vehicle components; and provides electrical and electronic, power train, safety, and thermal technology solutions for the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide.



Will DLPH Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) traded on volume of 1.34 million shares in the last session against average volume of 1.76 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $57.98 and closed at $52.28 by scoring 0.50%.In the last three months the stock was up 10.76% while its 52 week range of the stock was $38.76 - $53.92. Cardinal Health, Inc., a healthcare services company, provides pharmaceutical and medical products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.



Will CAH Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) started its last trading session with the price of $27.99 and closed at $28.22 by scoring -0.18%. The stock traded with total volume of 1.33 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.64 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 2.94. Day range for the stock was $27.66 and $28.73. USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of building materials worldwide. The company operates in three reportable segments: North American Gypsum, Worldwide Ceilings, and Building Products Distribution.



Will USG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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