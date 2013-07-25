Investor's Alert - Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Tesla Motors Inc, Kandi Technolgies Corp.

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Kandi Technolgies Corp. (NASDAQ:KNDI)



Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) gained volume of 27.39 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 39.64 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $8.82 - $17.67 and the day range was $16.88 - $17.27, recently. The stock opened the session at $17.26, and its recent trading price was $16.99. The stock showed a negative performance of -2.19% in its trading session. Ford Motor Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and service of vehicles, parts, and accessories worldwide. The company operates through two sectors, Automotive and Financial Services. The Automotive sector offers vehicles primarily under the Ford and Lincoln brand names.



In the recent trading session, General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) traded 10.12 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 12.28 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $18.72 - $37.71. The stock was a bear and dropped -0.70%, while its trading price stayed at $36.90. The market capitalization of the stock remained 60.83 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive 28.04 %. General Motors Company (GM) designs, manufactures, and markets cars, crossovers, trucks, and automobile parts worldwide. The company markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Opel, Holden, and Vauxhall brand names, as well as under the Alpheon, Jiefang, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.



Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) volume of the stock was 2.49 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 9.59 million shares. The stock boosted 1.10% in its recent trading session, at the trading price of $122.99. Tesla Motors, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and electric vehicle powertrain components. The company also provides services for the development of electric powertrain systems and components, and sells electric powertrain components to other automotive manufacturers.



Kandi Technolgies Corp. (NASDAQ:KNDI) traded with volume of 367,205 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 32.6 million shares. The stock grew 1.80% and was recently trading at $4.82. The market capitalization of the stock remained 156.68 million. The beta of the stock remained 2.23. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of various vehicles. It offers electrical vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, go-karts, and specialized automobiles; and utility vehicles, three-wheeled motorcycle, refitted cars, super-mini-cars, and various auto generators. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. sells its products through trading companies in North America, Europe, and China.



