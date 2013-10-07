Investor's Alert - Furniture Brands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBNIQ), HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY), Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:EAPH), Industrial & Comm.Bank of China Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:IDCBY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Furniture Brands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBNIQ), HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY), Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:EAPH), Industrial & Comm.Bank of China Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:IDCBY).



Furniture Brands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBNIQ) opened its last trade at the price of $0.43. Its closing price was $0.510 after gaining 24.39% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 243.598 shares, while its average trading volume remained 259.270 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 3.13. Furniture Brands International, Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and retailing home furnishings in the United States and internationally.



Will FBNIQ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) percentage change plunged -0.94% to close at $8.45 with the total traded volume of 65.222 shares while its average volume of 66.251 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $6.08 - $8.80, while its day lowest price was $8.44. The share price hit the day highest price of $8.54. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and accessories to consumers in Sweden and internationally.



Will HNNMY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:EAPH) traded on volume of 5.84 million shares in the last session against average volume of 7.93 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.01 and closed at $0.0053 and showed no change. In the last three months the stock was up 6%. Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and markets various topically delivered therapeutic health care products.



Is EAPH a Solid Investment at These Levels? Find Out Here



Industrial & Comm.Bank of China Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) started its last trading session with the price of $14.21 and closed at $14.30 by scoring 1.20%. The stock traded with total volume of 34.84 shares. Day range for the stock was $14.13 and $14.31. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides corporate and personal banking, treasury operations, investment banking, asset management, trust, financial leasing, insurance, and other financial services worldwide.



Will IDCBY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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