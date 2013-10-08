Investor's Alert: Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc. (NASDAQ:GMCR), Catamaran Corp (USA) (NASDAQ:CTRX), DIRECTV (NASDAQ:DTV), Netflix, Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc. (NASDAQ:GMCR), Catamaran Corp (USA) (NASDAQ:CTRX), DIRECTV (NASDAQ:DTV), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).



Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc. (NASDAQ:GMCR), decreased -0.46% and closed at $75.36 on a traded volume of 2.13 million shares, in comparison to 3.68 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 82.29%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $11.36million and its total outstanding shares are 150.74million.



Will GMCR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, Inc. engages in the specialty coffee and coffeemaker businesses in the United States and Canada.



Catamaran Corp (USA) (NASDAQ:CTRX), plunged -0.23% and closed at $46.74 on a traded volume of 2.13 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.66 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -1.35%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $46.28 and 47.16.



Has CTRX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Catamaran Corporation provides pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services and healthcare information technology (HCIT) solutions to the healthcare benefits management industry in North America. The company operates in two segments: PBM and HCIT.



DIRECTV (NASDAQ:DTV), dropped down -0.89% and closed at $58.83. So far in three months, the stock is up down -7.56%. The 52-week range for the stock is $47.71 and $67.85 and during the previous trading session it marked$59.67 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $58.80and the overall traded volume that day was 2.12 million shares.



Has DTV Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



DIRECTV provides digital television entertainment in the United States and Latin America. The company engages in acquiring, promoting, selling, and distributing digital entertainment programming primarily through satellite to residential and commercial subscribers.



Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) after opening its shares at the price of $324.04, dropped -2.78% to close the day at $318.16. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.09 million shares, in comparison to 2.95 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $57.40 and $334.50 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $326.95. It started the day at $324.04.



Will NFLX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Netflix, Inc. provides Internet television network service that enables subscribers to stream TV shows and movies directly on TVs, computers, and mobile devices in the United States and internationally.



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