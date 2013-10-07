Investor's Alert - Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK), KB Home (NYSE:KBH), Lloyds Banking Group PLC (ADR) (NYSE:LYG), Cole Real Estate Investments Inc (NYSE:COLE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK), KB Home (NYSE:KBH), Lloyds Banking Group PLC (ADR) (NYSE:LYG), Cole Real Estate Investments Inc (NYSE:COLE).



Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK) opened its last trade at the price of $4.58. Its closing price was $4.96 after gaining 8.30% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 9.83 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 5.54 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.75. Halcon Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States.



Will HK Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



KB Home (NYSE:KBH) percentage change plunged -5.84% to close at $17.24 with the total traded volume of 9.67 million shares while its average volume of 5.24 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $13.09 - $25.14, while its day lowest price was $17.18. The share price hit the day highest price of $18.34. KB Home operates as a homebuilding and financial services company in the United States. The company constructs and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers.



Will KBH Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Lloyds Banking Group PLC (ADR) (NYSE:LYG) traded on volume of 9.68 million shares in the last session against average volume of 3.64 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $4.86 and closed at $4.91 by scoring -0.20%. In the last three months the stock was up 25.9% while its 52 week range of the stock was $2.32 - $5.08. Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services to personal, commercial, and corporate customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four divisions: Retail; Commercial Banking; Wealth, Asset Finance, and International; and Insurance.



Will LYG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Cole Real Estate Investments Inc (NYSE:COLE) started its last trading session with the price of $12.30 and closed at $12.24 by scoring -0.16%. The stock traded with total volume of 9.03 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 11.41 million shares. Day range for the stock was $11.85 and $12.36. Cole Real Estate Investments, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The trust invests in real estate markets of United States. It is engaged in investment, acquisition, and management of properties.



Will COLE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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