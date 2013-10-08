Investor's Alert - HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY), Tribune Company (OTCMKTS:TRBAA), Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSANY), Daimler AG (USA) (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY), Tribune Company (OTCMKTS:TRBAA), Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSANY), Daimler AG (USA) (OTCMKTS:DDAIF).



HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) opened its last trade at the price of $8.43. Its closing price was $8.45 and showed no change. The company traded with the total volume of 47.807 shares, while its average trading volume remained 65.912 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.90. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and accessories to consumers in Sweden and internationally.



Can Investors Bet on HNNMY after this News update? Find Out Here



Tribune Company (OTCMKTS:TRBAA) percentage change plunged -0.16% to close at $63.25 with the total traded volume of 487.527 shares while its average volume of 347.522 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $48.38 - $67.50, while its day lowest price was $63.25. The share price hit the day highest price of $63.45. Tribune Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company primarily in the United States. The company engages in newspaper publishing, and television and radio broadcasting.



Will TRBAA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSANY) traded on volume of 61.645 shares in the last session against average volume of 329.055 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $19.89 and closed at $19.91 by scoring -1.21%. In the last three months the stock was down -5.21% while its 52 week ranges of the stock was $16.48 - $24.15. Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment in Japan and internationally.



Will NSANY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Daimler AG (USA) (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) started its last trading session with the price of $77.68 and closed at $78.27 by scoring -0.80%. The stock traded with total volume of 34.599 shares, while the average trading volume remained 37.005 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 2.02. Day range for the stock was $77.68 and $78.38. Daimler AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, distributes, and sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles, trucks, vans, buses, and related spare parts and accessories worldwide.



Will DDAIF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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