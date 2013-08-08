Investor's Alert - Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:HTZ), Hewlett-Packard Company(NYSE:HPQ), CSX Corporation(NYSE:CSX), Utilities SPDR (ETF)(NYSEARCA:XLU)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:HTZ), Hewlett-Packard Company(NYSE:HPQ), CSX Corporation(NYSE:CSX), Utilities SPDR (ETF)(NYSEARCA:XLU)



Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:HTZ) increased +0.86% and closed at $24.56 on a traded volume of 8.17 million shares, in comparison to 6.09 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is over +50.95%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $9.86 billion and its total outstanding shares are 401.51 million. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the car and equipment rental businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Car Rental and Equipment Rental.



For How Long HTZ’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Hewlett-Packard Company(NYSE:HPQ) soared +0.95% and closed at $26.69 on a traded volume of 8.03 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 13.75 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up +30.2%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $26.23 and $26.71. Hewlett-Packard Company and its subsidiaries provide products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small-and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide.



Will HPQ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



CSX Corporation(NYSE:CSX) dropped down -0.78% and closed at $25.41. So far in three months, the stock is up +0.32%. The 52-week range for the stock is $18.88 and $26.68 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $25.50. Its introductory price for the day was $25.49, with the overall traded volume of 7.80 million shares. CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services. It offers traditional rail services, and transports intermodal containers and trailers.



Why Should Investors Buy CSX After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Utilities SPDR (ETF)(NYSEARCA:XLU), after opening its shares at the price of $38.86, jumped up +0.46% to close at $39.26 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.34 million shares.



The 52-week range for the stock is $33.85 and $41.44 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $39.33. Its introductory price for the day was $38.86.



Why Should Investors Buy XLU After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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