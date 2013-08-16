Investor's Alert - Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV), Health Management Associates Inc(NYSE:HMA), Fortress Investment Group LLC (NYSE:FIG) , United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV), Health Management Associates Inc(NYSE:HMA), Fortress Investment Group LLC (NYSE:FIG) , United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X)



Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) opened the session at $5.15, remained amid the day range of $5.00 - $5.40 and recently traded at $102.55. The stock showed a positive performance of 2.50% in the recent trading session. The stock gained a volume of 10,200.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 3.68 million shares. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (Hovnanian) designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, mid-rise condominiums, urban infill and active adult homes in planned residential developments.



Will HOV Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Health Management Associates Inc(NYSE:HMA) traded with volume of 0.96M shares in the recent trading session and the average volume of the stock remained 8.23 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $6.53 - $17.28. The stock showed a negative movement of 0.91% and was recently trading at $13.05. The market capitalization of the stock remained 3.40 billion. Health Management Associates, Inc. by and through its subsidiaries operates general acute care hospitals and other health care facilities in non-urban communities. As of December 31, 2012, the Company operated 70 hospitals with a total of 10,562 licensed beds in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma.



Will HMA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Fortress Investment Group LLC (NYSE:FIG) exchanged 6.14 shares and the average volume remained 1.12 shares. The stock dropped -4.01% and was moving at $7.67. The beta of the stock remained 2.45 and the EPS of the stock remained 0.16. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 486.52 Million. Fortress Investment Group LLC (Fortress) is a global investment management firm. Its offering of alternative investment products includes private equity funds, liquid hedge funds and credit funds. In addition, it offers traditional investment products. As of December 31, 2012, it managed alternative assets in three businesses: Private Equity, Liquid Hedge Funds and Credit Funds.



Has FIG Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) gained volume of 990.00 shares, while the average volume remained 6.75 million shares. The stock remained at $18.89. The one month trend of the stock was 90% and the three month trend remained positive 4.54%. United States Steel Corporation (U. S. Steel) produces and sells steel mill products, including flat-rolled and tubular products, in North America and Europe. Operations in North America also include iron ore and coke production facilities, transportation services (railroad and barge operations) and real estate operations.



Has X Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



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