Investor's Alert: IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IACI), Sohu.com Inc (NASDAQ:SOHU), WebMD Health Corp, Linear Technology Corporation

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IACI), Sohu.com Inc (NASDAQ:SOHU), WebMD Health Corp. (NASDAQ:WBMD), Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC).



IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IACI), increased1.48% and closed at $55.65 on a traded volume of 1.52 million shares, in comparison to 635,250 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 17.8%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $4.62 million and its total outstanding shares are 82.98 million.



Will IACI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) is a media and Internet company consists of more than 150 brands and products. The Company’s segment includes Search & Applications, Match, Local, Media and other.



Sohu.com Inc (NASDAQ:SOHU), soared1.24% and closed at $80.28 on a traded volume of 1.52 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.64 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up30.96%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $78.54 and $80.64.



Will SOHU Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Sohu.com Inc. (Sohu) is a Chinese online media, search, gaming, community and mobile service group. The Company operates matrices of Chinese language Web properties, and it operates multi-player online games and Web-based games in the People’s Republic of China.



WebMD Health Corp. (NASDAQ:WBMD), jumped up3.47% and closed at $31.61. So far in three months, the stock is up 17.55%. The 52-week range for the stock is $13.13 and $35.28 and during the previous trading session it marked$31.98 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $30.17 and the overall traded volume that day was 1.52 million shares.



Will WBMD Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



WebMD Health Corp. is a provider of health information services to consumers, physicians and other healthcare professionals, employers and health plans through its public and private online portals, mobile platforms and health-focused publications.



Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC) after opening its shares at the price of $39.48, dropped -0.53% to close the day at $39.60. The stock ended on a traded volume of 1.51 million shares, in comparison to 1.60 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $30.79 and $42.82 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $39.83. It started the day at $39.48.



Will LLTC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Linear Technology Corporation (Linear Technology) is designing, manufacturing and marketing a range of analog integrated circuits for companies globally.



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