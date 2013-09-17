Investor's Alert - Image ware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS: IWSY), Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS: FRFHF), UNICHARM CORP/S ADR (OTCMKTS: UNICY), ISRAEL CHEMICALS LIM (OTCMKTS: ISCHY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Image ware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS: IWSY), Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS: FRFHF), UNICHARM CORP/S ADR (OTCMKTS: UNICY), ISRAEL CHEMICALS LIM (OTCMKTS: ISCHY).



Image ware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS: IWSY) increased 3.70% and closed at $1.96 on a traded volume of 159.361 shares, in comparison to 427.026 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 148.7%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $164.90 million and its total outstanding shares are84.13 million



Will IWSY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Image Ware Systems, Inc. provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, and law enforcement and public safety markets.



Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS: FRFHF) soared 0.88% and closed at $409.77 on a traded volume of 5.760 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 5.765 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 0.83%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $406.30 and $414.00.



Will FRFHF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States, Canada, and internationally.



UNICHARM CORP/S ADR (OTCMKTS: UNICY) jumped 0.75% and closed at $10.54. So far in three months, the stock is down -11.74%. The 52-week range for the stock is $10.08 and $13.09 and during the previous trading session it marked $10.58 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $10.50 and the overall traded volume that day was 33.835 shares.



Will UNICY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and child care, feminine care, and pet care products in Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, and the Middle East.



ISRAEL CHEMICALS LIM (OTCMKTS: ISCHY) after opening its shares at the price of $8.37 jumped 5.01% to close the day at $8.45. The stock ended on a traded volume of 130.385 shares, in comparison to 51.951 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $6.84 and $13.66 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $8.55.



Will ISCHY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a fertilizer and specialty chemicals company. The company operates in three segments: Fertilizers, Industrial Products, and Performance Products.



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