Investor's Alert: Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY), American Capital Mortgage Investment Crp , Angie's List Inc , Linear Technology Corporation

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY), American Capital Mortgage Investment Crp (NASDAQ:MTGE), Angie's List Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI), Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC).



Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY), increased1.47% and closed at $36.57 on a traded volume of 1.42 million shares, in comparison to 2.16 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over120.17%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $5.60 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 153.06 million.



Will INCY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary small molecule drugs for oncology and inflammation.



American Capital Mortgage Investment Crp (NASDAQ:MTGE), soared0.72% and closed at $21.11 on a traded volume of 1.39 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 810,589 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up15.99%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $20.95 and $21.30.



Will MTGE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in, finances, and manages a portfolio of mortgage-related investments, such as agency mortgage investments, non-agency mortgage investments and other mortgage-related investments.



Angie's List Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI), dropped down -1.70% and closed at $23.75. So far in three months, the stock is down -9.7%. The 52-week range for the stock is $8.95 and $28.32 and during the previous trading session it marked$24.84 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $24.06 and the overall traded volume that day was 1.39 million shares.



Has ANGI Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Angels List, Inc. operates a consumer-driven solution for its members to research, hire, rate, and review local professionals for home, health care, and automotive service needs.



Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC) after opening its shares at the price of $39.97, dropped -0.40% to close the day at $39.84. The stock ended on a traded volume of 1.39 million shares, in comparison to 1.63 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $30.79 and $42.82 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $40.07. It started the day at $39.97.



Will LLTC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Linear Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a line of analog integrated circuits (ICs) worldwide.



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