Investor's Alert - ING Groep NV (ADR)(NYSE:ING) , Direxion Daily Large Cap Bear 3X Shares(NYSEARCA:SPXS), Interpublic Group of Companies Inc(NYSE:IPG), Endeavour Silver Corp. (CAN)(NYSE:EXK)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ING Groep NV (ADR)(NYSE:ING) , Direxion Daily Large Cap Bear 3X Shares(NYSEARCA:SPXS), Interpublic Group of Companies Inc(NYSE:IPG), Endeavour Silver Corp. (CAN)(NYSE:EXK)



ING Groep NV (ADR)(NYSE:ING) ended its day with the decline of -2.66% and closed at the price of $11.35 after opening at $11.34. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.27M shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.51M shares. ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a global financial institution offering banking, investments, life insurance and retirement services to meet the needs of the customers. The Company’s segments include banking and insurance. Banking segment includes retail Netherlands, retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Rest of World, and Commercial Banking.



Why Should Investors Buy ING After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Direxion Daily Large Cap Bear 3X Shares(NYSEARCA:SPXS) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 315,392.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $9.73 for the day and its closing price was $9.74after gain +0.62% for the day. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks.



Will SPXS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Interpublic Group of Companies Inc(NYSE:IPG) traded with volume of 3.18M shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 5.22M shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $15.84 and closed at $15.92 by scoring +0.57%. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (Interpublic) is a global advertising and marketing services companies. Interpublic’s companies specialize in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines.



Will IPG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Endeavour Silver Corp. (CAN)(NYSE:EXK) stock traded with total volume of 3.15M shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.64M shares. EXK started its trading session with the price of $5.31 and closed at $5.25. Endeavour Silver Corp. (Endeavour) is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of silver mining properties in Mexico and in exploration in Chile. The Company operates in two mining segments: Guanacevi and Guanajuato.



What EXK Charts Are Signaling for Traders? Find Out Here



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