Investor's Alert: iShares Gold Trust(ETF) (NYSEARCA:IAU), Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU), Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK), Southwest Airlines

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: iShares Gold Trust(ETF) (NYSEARCA:IAU), Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU), Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK), Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).



iShares Gold Trust(ETF) (NYSEARCA:IAU), decreased -1.36% and closed at $12.32 on a traded volume of 915,465 shares. So far this year, the stock is down over -24.32%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $7.22Billion and its total outstanding shares are 585.65 million.



Will IAU Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ishares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust.



Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU), soared1.75% and closed at $17.40 on a traded volume of 5.18 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 5.27 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up8.82%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $17.00 and $17.54.



Will BTU Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Peabody Energy Corporation (Peabody) is a private-sector coal company. The Company owns interests in 28 active coal mining operations located in the United States and Australia.



Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK), dropped down -0.20% and closed at $4.88. So far in three months, the stock is down-22.04%. The 52-week range for the stock is $4.41 and $8.28 and during the previous trading session it marked$4.98 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $4.90 and the overall traded volume that day was 5.70 million shares.



Has HK Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Halcon Resources Corporation (Halcon Resources) is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore liquids-rich oil and natural gas assets in the United States.



Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) after opening its shares at the price of $15.10, jumped up0.73% to close the day at $15.23. The stock ended on a traded volume of 5.11 million shares, in comparison to 6.12 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $8.68 and $15.32 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $5.11. It started the day at $15.10.



Why Should Investors Buy LUV After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Southwest Airlines Co. operates Southwest Airlines, a passenger airline, which provides scheduled air transportation in the United States.



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