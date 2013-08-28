Investor's Alert -Janus Capital Group Inc (NYSE:JNS), Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH), CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO), Biomed Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:BMR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Janus Capital Group Inc (NYSE:JNS), Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH), CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO), Biomed Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:BMR).



Janus Capital Group Inc (NYSE:JNS) decreased -4.35% and closed at $8.36 on a traded volume of 1.89 million shares, in comparison to 2.27 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -4.35%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.58billion and its total outstanding shares are 189.49 million.



Will JNS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Janus Capital Group, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company with approximately $167.7 billion in assets under management.



Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) plunged -0.67% and closed at $4.46 on a traded volume of 1.90 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 914.045 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -22.7%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $4.43 and $4.55.



Will ANH Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company primarily invests in the United States agency mortgage-backed securities, which securities representing obligations are guaranteed by the U.S.



CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) dropped -3.62% and closed at $13.85. So far in three months, the stock is up 20.23%. The 52-week range for the stock is $8.26 and $14.97 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $14.19. Its introductory price for the day was $14.19, with the overall traded volume of 1.85 million shares.



Will CNO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



CNO Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States.



Biomed Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:BMR) after opening its shares at the price of $18.39, jumped up 1.03% to close at $18.66 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.85 million shares, in comparison to 1.48 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $17.90 and $23.13 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $18.71.



Will BMR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



BioMed Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on providing real estate to the life science industry in the United States.



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