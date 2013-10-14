Investor's Alert - Janus Capital Group Inc (NYSE:JNS), Oi SA (ADR) (NYSE:OIBR), Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN), Health Management Associates Inc (NYSE:HMA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Janus Capital Group Inc (NYSE:JNS), Oi SA (ADR) (NYSE:OIBR), Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN), Health Management Associates Inc (NYSE:HMA).



Janus Capital Group Inc (NYSE:JNS) opened its last trade at the price of $8.91. Its closing price was $9.11 after gaining 2.02% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.11 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.39 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 2.74. Janus Capital Group, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company with approximately $167.7 billion in assets under management.



Will JNS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Oi SA (ADR) (NYSE:OIBR) percentage change surged 4.47% to close at $1.87 with the total traded volume of 2.11 million shares while its average volume of 4.10 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.42 - $4.51, while its day lowest price was $1.79. The share price hit the day highest price of $1.87. Oi S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services for residential customers, companies, and governmental agencies in Brazil.



Will OIBR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) traded on volume of 2.10 million shares in the last session against average volume of 3.88 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $3.75 and closed at $3.74 by scoring -0.27%. In the last three months the stock was up 20.65% while its 52 week ranges of the stock were $2.52 - $4.62. Renren Inc. operates a social networking Internet platform in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates renren.com, a social networking Website that enables its users to communicate and stay connected with their friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers



Will RENN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Health Management Associates Inc (NYSE:HMA) started its last trading session with the price of $12.90 and closed at $13.04 by scoring 0.54%. The stock traded with total volume of 2.02 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 3.76 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 2.10. Day range for the stock was $12.89 and $13.08. Health Management Associates, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of general acute care hospitals and other health care facilities in non-urban communities in the United States



Will HMA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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