Investor's Alert: JDS Uniphase Corp (NASDAQ:JDSU), 3D EYE SOLUTIONS, in (OTCMKTS:TDEY), Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX), TURKIYE GARANTI BANK (OTCMKTS:TKGBY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: JDS Uniphase Corp (NASDAQ:JDSU), 3D EYE SOLUTIONS, IN (OTCMKTS:TDEY), Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX), TURKIYE GARANTI BANK (OTCMKTS:TKGBY)



JDS Uniphase Corp (NASDAQ:JDSU) opened its shares at the price of $12.35 for the day. Its closing price was $12.46 after gaining +0.73% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 6.15 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 4.88 million shares. The beta of JDSU stands at2.67. JDS Uniphase Corporation provides communications test and measurement solutions, and optical products for telecommunications service providers, wireless operators, cable operators, network-equipment manufacturers, and enterprises worldwide.



For How Long JDSU will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



3D EYE SOLUTIONS, IN (OTCMKTS:TDEY) percentage change surged +14.68% to close at $0.01 with the total traded volume of 39.01 million shares, and average volume of 56.30 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.00 - $0.02, while its day lowest price was $0.01 and it hit its day highest price at $0.01.



For How Long TDEY’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) started its trading session with the price of $13.23 and closed at $12.99 by scoring -1.55%. KERX’s stocks traded with total volume of 5.77 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 3.71 million shares. The beta of KERX stands at 3.79. Day range of the stock was $12.54 -$13.43. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of renal disease in the United States.



Will KERX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



TURKIYE GARANTI BANK (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) ended its day with the loss of -0.80% and closed at the price of $3.73 after opening at $3.71. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 206,175.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 198,838.00 shares. Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides retail, commercial, corporate, and small and medium size enterprises (SME) banking services. It offers current accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, term deposits.



Why Should Investors Buy TKGBY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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