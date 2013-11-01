Investor's Alert: Jive Software Inc (NASDAQ:JIVE), Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY), Rovi Corporation (NASDAQ:ROVI), Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Jive Software Inc (NASDAQ:JIVE), Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY), Rovi Corporation (NASDAQ:ROVI), Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA).



Jive Software Inc (NASDAQ:JIVE), decreased -14.19% and closed at $10.91 on a traded volume of 3.92 million shares, in comparison to 664,216 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over-24.88%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $750.53 million and its total outstanding shares are 68.76 million.



Will JIVE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Jive Software, Inc. provides a social business software platform to businesses, government agencies, and other enterprises. Its flagship product, the Jive Platform, offers social business capabilities that enable employee, customer, and partner engagement on a unified platform.



Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY), plunged -4.10% and closed at $5.03 on a traded volume of 3.88 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.88 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -7.27%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $4.83 and $5.47.



Has ARRY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients afflicted with cancer and inflammatory diseases primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.



Rovi Corporation (NASDAQ:ROVI), dropped down -11.68% and closed at $16.75. So far in three months, the stock is down -13.77%. The 52-week range for the stock is $13.25 and $26.55 and during the previous trading session it marked$17.91 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $17.74 and the overall traded volume that day was 3.83 million shares.



Has ROVI Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Rovi Corporation provides integrated solutions that enable the discovery, delivery, display, and monetization of digital entertainment.



Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) after opening its shares at the price of $2.10, dropped -14.02% to close the day at $1.84. The stock ended on a traded volume of 3.82 million shares, in comparison to 1.90 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.19 and $3.12and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $2.14. It started the day at $2.10.



Will IDRA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel synthetic DNA- and RNA- based drug candidates.



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