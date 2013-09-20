Investor's Alert - Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KCRPY), Fiat S.p.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: FIATY), BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BAESY), TITAN MEDICAL INC (OTCMKTS: TITXF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KCRPY), Fiat S.p.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: FIATY), BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BAESY), TITAN MEDICAL INC (OTCMKTS: TITXF).



Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KCRPY) opened its last trade at the price of $30.46. Its closing price was 30.30 after losing -1.53% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 32.448 shares, while its average trading volume remained 62.893 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.40.



Kao Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of beauty care, human health care, and fabric and home care products; and chemicals worldwide.



Will KCRPY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Fiat S.p.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: FIATY) percentage change plunged -2.23%decreased to close at $8.34 with the total traded volume of 114.639 shares. That activity was less than average volume of 77.992 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $4.19- $8.65, while its day lowest price was $8.26. The share price hit the day highest price of $8.51.



Fiat S.p.A. manufactures and sells automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, automotive-related components, metallurgical products, and production systems.



Will FIATY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BAESY) traded on volume of 50.738 shares in the last session against average volume of 80.804 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $28.70 and closed at $28.61 by scoring 0.10%.In the last three months the stock was up 14.39% while its 52 week range of the stock was $19.11 - $29.04.



BAE Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide.



Will BAESY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



TITAN MEDICAL INC (OTCMKTS: TITXF) started its last trading session with the price of $0.41 and closed at $0.417 by scoring 0.24%. The stock traded with total volume of 332.779 shares, while the average trading volume remained 112.165 shares. Day range for the stock was $0.38 -$0.42.



Titan Medical Inc., a development stage company, engages in the design and development of Amadeus robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS).



Will TITXF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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