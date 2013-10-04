Investor's Alert: KB Home (NYSE:KBH), Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV), Eldorado Gold Corp (USA) (NYSE:EGO), Interpublic Group of Companies Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: KB Home (NYSE:KBH), Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV), Eldorado Gold Corp (USA) (NYSE:EGO), Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG).



KB Home (NYSE:KBH), decreased -1.93% and closed at $18.31 on a traded volume of 4.41 million shares, in comparison to 5.01 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 15.89%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.53 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 83.71 million.



Will KBH Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



KB Home is a builder of single-family residential homes, townhomes and condominiums. It constructs and sells homes homes through its operating divisions under the name KB Home.



Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV), plunged -0.91% and closed at $3.27 on a traded volume of 4.39 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 9.58 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up10.1%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $3.25 and $3.31.



Has SNV Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Synovus Financial Corp. ( Synovus) is a financial services and a bank holding company.



Eldorado Gold Corp (USA) (NYSE:EGO), dropped down -2.14% and closed at $6.41. So far in three months, the stock is up 4.74%. The 52-week range for the stock is $5.56 and $15.64 and during the previous trading session it marked$6.63 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $6.51 and the overall traded volume that day was 4.34 million shares.



Has EGO Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Eldorado Gold Corporation (Eldorado) is a gold exploration, development, mining and production company.



Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) after opening its shares at the price of $17.04, dropped -1.64% to close the day at $16.83. The stock ended on a traded volume of 4.25 million shares, in comparison to 3.09 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $9.38 and $17.55 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $17.08. It started the day at $17.04.



Will IPG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (Interpublic) is a global advertising and marketing services companies. Interpublic’s companies specialize in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines.



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