Investor's Alert: Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG), Walter Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WLT), Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR), Weatherford International Ltd

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG), Walter Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WLT), Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR), Weatherford International Ltd (NYSE:WFT).



Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG), increased6.45% and closed at $7.92 on a traded volume of 6.31 million shares, in comparison to 2.01 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 13.96%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.21Billion and its total outstanding shares are 152.44 million.



Will KEG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States and internationally.



Walter Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WLT), plunged -2.41% and closed at $15.37 on a traded volume of 6.05 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 6.68 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up39.47%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $15.13 and $15.98.



Has WLT Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Walter Energy, Inc. produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It also produces thermal and industrial coal, anthracite, metallurgical coke, coal bed methane gas, and other related products.



Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR), jumped up2.92 % and closed at $17.63. So far in three months, the stock is up 16.14%. The 52-week range for the stock is $12.75 and $18.24 and during the previous trading session it marked$17.65 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $17.10 and the overall traded volume that day was 5.92 million shares.



Will NBR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Nabors Industries Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a land drilling contractor in the United States, Canada, and internationally.



Weatherford International Ltd (NYSE:WFT) after opening its shares at the price of $16.40, jumped up0.67% to close the day at $16.52. The stock ended on a traded volume of 5.81 million shares, in comparison to 6.36 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $8.84 and $16.68 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $16.54. It started the day at $16.40.



Why Should Investors Buy WFT After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Weatherford International Ltd. provides equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide



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