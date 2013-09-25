Investor's Alert - Linc Energy Ltd-ADR (OTCMKTS:LNCGY), Deutsche Post AG ADR (OTCMKTS:DPSGY), ENERGY FUELS INC (OTCMKTS:EFRFF), Vertical Computer Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:VCSY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Linc Energy Ltd-ADR (OTCMKTS:LNCGY), Deutsche Post AG ADR (OTCMKTS:DPSGY), ENERGY FUELS INC (OTCMKTS:EFRFF), Vertical Computer Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:VCSY).



Linc Energy Ltd-ADR (OTCMKTS:LNCGY) opened its last trade at the price of $13.20. Its closing price was $1316 after gaining 2.27% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 32.381 shares, while its average trading volume remained 33.404 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 2.60.



Linc Energy Ltd, a diversified energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of conventional oil and gas resources, and unconventional synthesis gas through the utilization of its underground coal gasification (UCG) technology.



Will LNCGY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Deutsche Post AG ADR (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) percentage change plunged -1.48% to close at $31.85 with the total traded volume of 38.496 shares. That activity was less than average volume of 86.023 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $18.55 - $33.41, while its day lowest price was $31.71. The share price hit the day highest price of $31.92.



Deutsche Post AG and its subsidiaries provide logistics and communications services primarily in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four divisions: Mail; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; and Supply Chain.



Will DPSGY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ENERGY FUELS INC (OTCMKTS:EFRFF) traded on volume of 504.709 shares in the last session against average volume of 565.759 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.18 and closed at $0.173 by scoring -5.77%.In the last three months the stock was up 7.32 % while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.12 - $0.22.



Energy Fuels Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of uranium and vanadium properties in the United States.



Will EFRFF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Vertical Computer Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:VCSY) started its last trading session with the price of $0.05 and closed at $0.0460 by scoring -4.96%. The stock traded with total volume of 1.62 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 627.849 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.41.



Vertical Computer Systems, Inc. provides application software, cloud-based and software services, Internet core technologies, and intellectual property assets in the United States, Canada, and Brazil.



Will VCSY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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