Investor's Alert: Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC), Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI), J.B. Hunt Transport Service, Garmin Ltd

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC), Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI), J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT), Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).



Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC), increased1.68% and closed at $39.35 on a traded volume of 1.47million shares, in comparison to 1.65 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 14.72%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $9.39Billion and its total outstanding shares are 238.52 million.



Will LLTC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Linear Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a line of analog integrated circuits (ICs) worldwide.



Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI), soared2.01% and closed at $33.04 on a traded volume of 1.46 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.72 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up6.14%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $32.74 and $33.90.



Will SBGI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., a television broadcasting company, owns or provides programming, operating, or sales services to television stations in the United States.



J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT), jumped up1.85 % and closed at $72.14. So far in three months, the stock is up down -5.77%. The 52-week range for the stock is $54.37 and $78.39 and during the previous trading session it marked$72.23 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $71.48 and the overall traded volume that day was 1.45 million shares.



Will JBHT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico.



Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) after opening its shares at the price of $46.46, jumped up3.26% to close the day at $47.56. The stock ended on a traded volume of 1.44 million shares, in comparison to 1.77 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $32.52 and $47.98 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $47.98. It started the day at $46.46.



Why Should Investors Buy GRMN After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Garmin Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets hand-held, portable and fixed-mount global positioning system (GPS) enabled products and other navigation, communication, and information products for the automotive/mobile, outdoor, fitness, marine, and general aviation markets worldwide.



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