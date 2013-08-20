Investor's Alert - Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB:LQMT), VUZIX CORP CMN STK (OTCBB:VUZI), Alkaline Water Company Inc (OTCBB:WTER), Patriot Coal Corporation (OTCMKTS:PCXCQ).

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB:LQMT), VUZIX CORP CMN STK (OTCBB:VUZI), Alkaline Water Company Inc (OTCBB:WTER), Patriot Coal Corporation (OTCMKTS:PCXCQ).



Liquidmetal Technologies Inc(OTCBB:LQMT) ended lower -1.53% and complete the day at $0.129. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 5.84 million. After opening at $0.13, the stock hit as high as $0.13. However, it traded between $0.05 and $0.32 over the last twelve months.

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (Liquidmetal Technologies) is materials technology company that develops and commercializes products made from amorphous alloys. The Company's Liquidmetal family of alloys consists of a variety of bulk alloys and composites that utilize the advantages offered by amorphous alloy technology



Has LQMT Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



VUZIX CORP CMN STK(OTCBB:VUZI) closed yesterday at $2.26, a +18.95% increase. Around 541,067 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 65,742 shares. The company is now valued at around $13.37 million.

Vuzix Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for use in the consumer, and media and entertainment markets. The company?s products are worn like eyeglasses and contain video displays that enable the user to view video and digital content, such as movies, computer data, the Internet, or video games through various mobile electronic devices, including cell phones, laptop computers, portable media players, and gaming systems.



For How Long VUZI Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER) moved +3.23 percent higher at $0.640 and traded between $0.62 and $0.71 after opening the day at $0.64. Its performance over the last five days remained 17.43%, which stands at 60% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 6.67%.

The Alkaline Water Co Inc, formerly Global Lines Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the chauffeured transportation business. The Company focuses on providing chauffeuring and transportation services to residents within its local market. The Company primarily focuses to provide transportation services,



For How Long WTER Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Patriot Coal Corporation(OTCMKTS:PCXCQ) shares rose, gaining +21.85 percent to close at $0.290. The stock is down around -86.76% this year and -86.76% for the last 12 months. Around 2.28 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 439,240 shares.

Patriot Coal Corporation (Patriot) is a producer of thermal coal in the eastern United States, with operations and coal reserves in the Appalachia and the Illinois Basin coal regions. The Company operates in two segments: Appalachia Mining Operations and Illinois Basin Mining Operations. Patriot is also a United States producer of metallurgical quality coal.



Why Should Investors Buy PCXCQ After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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