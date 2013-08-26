Investor's Alert - Lithium Exploration Group Inc(OTCMKTS:LEXG), Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP), Terra Tech Corp(OTCBB:TRTC), Tracksoft Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:BRND)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Lithium Exploration Group Inc(OTCMKTS:LEXG), Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP), Terra Tech Corp(OTCBB:TRTC), Tracksoft Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:BRND)



Lithium Exploration Group Inc(OTCMKTS:LEXG) was trading lower by -0.007 points or -4.19% to $0.160.So far, around 505,982.00 shares have changed hands in this session. After opening at $0.17, the stock hit as high as $0.17. However, it traded between $0.09 and $0.41 over the last twelve months. Lithium Exploration Group, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium and potassium, as well as for calcium, magnesium, iodine, and bromine. It principally holds interest in the Valleyview project that covers an area of approximately 650,000 acres located in the south and west of Fox Creek, Alberta. The company was formerly known as Mariposa Resources, Ltd. and changed its name to Lithium Exploration Group, Inc. in November 2010. Lithium Exploration Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.



Has LEXG Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP) was at $0.0188, showing a +1.62% increase. Around 2.98 million shares have been traded, versus an-average trading volume of 18.32M shares. The company is now valued at around $13.54 million. Cereplast, Inc. develops and commercializes bio-based resins. It provides Cereplast Compostables resins, which are compostable, bio-based, and ecologically sound substitutes for petroleum-based plastics targeting compostable bags, single-use food service products, and packaging applications.



Why Should Investors Buy CERP After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Terra Tech Corp(OTCBB:TRTC) moved+14.19per cent higher at $0.107 and is trading between $0.09 and $0.11 after opening the day at $0.09. Its performance over the last five days remained +75.41%, which stands at +42.67% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -77.71%. Terra Tech Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of horticulture equipment for growers in the United States.



Will TRTC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Tracksoft Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:BRND)’s shares drop today, losing-8.33per cent to $0.0022. The stock is up around -98% in 2013 and -99.48% for the last 12 months. Around 9.27 million shares changed hands so far in this sessioncompared to an-average trading volume of 24.95M shares. Premier Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture, acquisition, and marketing of consumer packaged goods, primarily beverages and nutraceuticals. Its products include energy and vitamin drink products.



Has BRND Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



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