Investor's Alert - Mad Catz Interactive, Inc. (USA) (NYSEMKT:MCZ), Chico's FAS, Inc.(NYSE:CHS), Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:MITSY), L'oreal S.A (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

Mad Catz Interactive, Inc. (USA) (NYSEMKT:MCZ) opened the session at $0.57, remained amid the day range of $0.5654 - $0.64, and closed the session at $0.63. The stock showed a positive performance of +11.25% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 1.14 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 440,132.00 shares. Mad Catz Interactive, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes accessories for videogame platforms, personal computers (PC) and Mac, smart phones, and other smart devices.



Chico's FAS, Inc.(NYSE:CHS) traded with volume of 1.7 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 2.04 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $15.49 - $19.95. The stock showed a positive movement of +1.15% and closed its session at $17.53. The market capitalization of the stock remained 2.84 billion. Chico?s FAS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, complementary accessories, and other non-clothing items in the United States.



Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:MITSY) exchanged 1.13k shares and the average volume remained 2,080.00 shares. The stock escalated +0.76% and closed the session at $278.90. The beta of the stock remained 1.12 and the EPS of the stock remained 36.71. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 91.26 million. Mitsui & Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a general trading company. It engages in the wholesale, retail, and processing of steel products; domestic sales, export, and import of steel products for construction and other steel products; mining and sale of iron ore; sales and trading of scrap, ferroalloys, and non-ferrous material products; copper mining in Chile; scrap metal recycling; and nickel and cobalt smelting.



L'oreal S.A (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LRLCY) gained volume of 25.34k shares, while the average volume remained 56,269.00 shares. The stock advanced +0.18% and finished the session at $33.91. The one month of the stock was +5.11% and three month trend remained negative -3.75%. L?Oréal S.A. provides various cosmetics products for women and men worldwide. The company offers various consumer products, such as skin care, make-up, hair color, hair care, and styling products under the L?Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, Softsheen Carson, Le Club des Créateurs de Beauté, and Essie brand names; and professional products, including hair color products, hair care products, and hair straighteners under the L?Oréal Professionnel, Redken, Kérastase, Matrix, Pureology, Mizani, Shu Uemura Art of Hair, Essie, and Kéraskin Esthetics brand names.



