Investor's Alert: Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT), Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX), Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK), Deckers Outdoor Corp (NASDAQ:DECK)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT), Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX), Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK), Deckers Outdoor Corp (NASDAQ:DECK).



Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT), decreased -3.29% and closed at $41.15 on a traded volume of2.81million shares, in comparison to 1.94million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 12.37%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $14.18 million and its total outstanding shares are 344.56million.



Will MAT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Mattel, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various toy products. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl.



Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX), plunged -0.92% and closed at $20.56 on a traded volume of 2.81 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.91 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up5.76%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $20.52 and $20.72.



Has HOLX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Hologic, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women.



Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK), dropped down -1.88% and closed at $41.69. So far in three months, the stock is up 22.04%. The 52-week range for the stock is $30.20 and $42.82 and during the previous trading session it marked$42.18 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $41.93 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.72 million shares.



Has ADSK Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Autodesk, Inc. operates as a design software and services company worldwide. Its Platform Solutions and Emerging Business segment offers AutoCAD software, a computer-aided design (CAD) application for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization in construction, manufacturing, civil engineering, and process plant design fields; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software.



Deckers Outdoor Corp (NASDAQ:DECK) after opening its shares at the price of $67.28, dropped -7.04% to close the day at $63.15. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.72 million shares, in comparison to 898,080 shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $28.53 and $68.84 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $67.56. It started the day at $67.28.



Will DECK Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Deckers Outdoor Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and accessories for outdoor activities and casual lifestyle use for men, women, and children in the United States and internationally.



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