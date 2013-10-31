Investor's Alert: Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT), Informatica Corporation (NASDAQ:INFA), Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI), LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT), Informatica Corporation (NASDAQ:INFA), Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI), LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA).



Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT), decreased -0.56% and closed at $44.66 on a traded volume of 1.98 million shares, in comparison to 2.77 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over21.96%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $15.11 million and its total outstanding shares are 338.43 million.



Will MAT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Mattel, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various toy products. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. Its products comprise fashion dolls and accessories, vehicles and play sets, and games and puzzles.



Informatica Corporation (NASDAQ:INFA), soared1.07% and closed at $38.55 on a traded volume of 1.96 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.30 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 1%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $37.99 and $38.83.



Will INFA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Informatica Corporation provides enterprise data integration and data quality software and services worldwide.



Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI), dropped down -0.79% and closed at $48.78. So far in three months, the stock is down -1.22%. The 52-week range for the stock is $38.74 and $50.00 and during the previous trading session it marked$49.43 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $49.11 and the overall traded volume that day was 1.94 million shares.



Has ADI Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Analog Devices, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing integrated circuits (ICs) for use in industrial, automotive, consumer, and communication markets worldwide.



LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) after opening its shares at the price of $79.71, dropped -2.16% to close the day at $77.99. The stock ended on a traded volume of 1.94 million shares, in comparison to 1.98 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $54.05 and $82.50 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $79.98. It started the day at $79.71.



Will LBTYA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Liberty Global plc, an international cable company, provides television, broadband Internet, and telephony services. The company’s Chellomedia division produces and distributes TV channels; and provides digital services, such as ad sales and broadcast solutions to a portfolio of channel operators in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America.



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/