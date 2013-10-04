Investor's Alert: MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA), General Growth Properties Inc , ProShares UltraShort QQQ (ETF) (NYSEARCA:QID), Louisiana-Pacific Corporation

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA), General Growth Properties Inc (NYSE:GGP), ProShares UltraShort QQQ (ETF) (NYSEARCA:QID), Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX).



MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA), increased0.40% and closed at $7.56 on a traded volume of 3.70 million shares, in comparison to 2.91 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -6.78%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and its total outstanding shares are 362.56million.



Will MFA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



MFA Financial, Inc., is engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in residential Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and Non-Agency MBS.



General Growth Properties Inc (NYSE:GGP), plunged -0.60% and closed at $19.79 on a traded volume of 3.65 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.93 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -0.75%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $19.57 and $19.99.



Has GGP Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



General Growth Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns or with joint venture partners 144 regional malls (126 domestic and 18 in Brazil) consists of approximately 135 million square feet.



ProShares UltraShort QQQ (ETF) (NYSEARCA:QID), jumped up2.25 % and closed at $19.06. So far in three months, the stock is up down -17.84%. The 52-week range for the stock is $18.61 and $34.14 and during the previous trading session it marked$19.26 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $18.69 and the overall traded volume that day was 392,659 shares.



Will QID Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index).



Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) after opening its shares at the price of $17.98, dropped -3.27% to close the day at $17.48. The stock ended on a traded volume of 3.50 million shares, in comparison to 3.67 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $12.69 and $22.55 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $18.06. It started the day at $17.98.



Will LPX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is a manufacturer of building products. The Company operates in four segments: North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Siding; Engineered Wood Products (EWP), and South America.



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