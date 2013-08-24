Investor's Alert - Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on:Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)



Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) increased +7.29% and closed at $34.75 on a traded volume of 225.49 million shares, in comparison to 47.39 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over +30.89%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $289.47 billion and its total outstanding shares are 8.33 billion. Microsoft Corporation is engaged in developing, licensing and supporting a range of software products and services. The Company also designs and sells hardware, and delivers online advertising to the customers. It operates in five segments: Windows & Windows Live Division (Windows Division), Server and Tools.



Will MSFT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) soared +5.19% and closed at $40.55 on a traded volume of 86.44 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 72.20 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up +61.81%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $38.93 and $40.63. Facebook, Inc. (Facebook), is engaged in building products to create utility for users, developers, and advertisers. People use Facebook to stay connected with their friends and family, to discover what is going on in the world around them, and to share and express what matters to them to the people they care about.



For How Long FB will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) dropped down -0.62% and closed at $23.86. So far in three months, the stock is up down +22.68%. The 52-week range for the stock is $16.68 and $26.49 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $24.17. Its introductory price for the day was $24.07, with the overall traded volume of 41.27 million shares. Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet protocol (IP)-based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology (IT) industry and provide services associated with these products and their use.



Will CSCO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Intel Corporation(NASDAQ:INTC), after opening its shares at the price of $39.00, jumped up +0.81% to close at $22.44 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 23.09 million shares, in comparison to 40.11 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $19.23 and $25.98 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $22.57. Its introductory price for the day was $22.34. Intel Corporation designs and manufactures integrated digital technology platforms. A platform consists of a microprocessor and chipset. The Company sells these platforms primarily to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), original design manufacturers (ODMs), and industrial and communications equipment manufacturers in the computing and communications industries.



For How Long INTC’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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