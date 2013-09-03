Investor's Alert -Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS), Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS), Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG), National-Oilwell Varco, Inc.

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).



Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) increased 0.26% and closed at $41.65 on a traded volume of 2.85 million shares, in comparison to 9.82 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over-24.56%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $17.74 billion and its total outstanding shares are425.82 million.



Will MOS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



The Mosaic Company produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients for the agriculture industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Phosphates and Potash.



Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) plunged -0.67% and closed at $56.35 on a traded volume of 2.79 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.84 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -2.68%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $55.96 and $56.98.



Will LVS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Las Vegas Sands Corp. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States.



Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) dropped-0.69% and closed at $39.13. So far in three months, the stock is up 11.23%. The 52-week range for the stock is $20.23 and $39.97 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $39.56. Its introductory price for the day was $39.35, with the overall traded volume of 2.78 million shares.



Will COG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploitation, exploration, production, and marketing of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States.



National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) after opening its trade at the price of $74.28, dropped -0.04% to close at $74.30 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 2.77 million shares, in comparison to 2.99million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $63.08 and $89.95 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $74.44.



Will NOV Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



National Oilwell Varco, Inc. provides equipment and components for oil and gas drilling and production; oilfield services; and supply chain integration services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide.



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