Investor's Alert - Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Ge.AG-ADR (OTCMKTS:MURGY), Latteno Food Corp (OTCMKTS:LATF), Tag Oil Ltd (OTCMKTS:TAOIF), Pershing Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:PGLC)

Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Ge.AG-ADR (OTCMKTS:MURGY), Latteno Food Corp (OTCMKTS:LATF), Tag Oil Ltd (OTCMKTS:TAOIF), Pershing Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:PGLC)



Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Ges.AG-ADR (OTCMKTS:MURGY) ended its day with the decline of -5.32 and closed at the price of $19.22 after opening at $19.35. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 47,511.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 37,905.00 shares. Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen is a Germany-based holding company engaged in reinsurance and insurance business fields.



Latteno Food Corp (OTCMKTS:LATF) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 18.52M shares, as compared to its average volume of 5.42M shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $0.0025 for the day and its closing price was $0.0020 after decine -16.67%. Latteno Food Corp. (Latteno) is engaged in acquiring, organizing, developing and upgrading companies in the international food and beverage market. Latteno is specializing in the dairy industry and coffee industry. The Company operates through its subsidiary in Brazil. On February 10, 2010



Tag Oil Ltd (OTCMKTS:TAOIF) traded with volume of 42,937.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 30,321.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $3.95 and closed at $3.95 by scoring -3.79%. Tag Oil Ltd., is engaged in petroleum exploration and production. The Company is an oil and gas producer with assets consisting of approximately 1.7 million acres of land onshore in the Taranaki and East Coast Basin’s of New Zealand and 43,989 (77,039 gross acres) offshore in the Taranaki Basin as of March 31, 2012.



Pershing Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:PGLC) stock traded with total volume of 592,075.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 348,721.00 shares. PGLC started its trading session with the price of $0.34 and closed at $0.344 after decline -0.29%. Pershing Gold Corporation, formerly Sagebrush Gold Ltd., is an exploration-stage gold and minerals exploration company focused on searching for gold and other mineral resources and seeking out exploration and development targets



