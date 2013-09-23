Investor's Alert: Mylan Inc (NASDAQ:MYL), Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Patterson-UTI Energy

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Mylan Inc (NASDAQ:MYL), Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).



Mylan Inc (NASDAQ:MYL), increased0.86% and closed at $38.66 on a traded volume of 5.43 million shares, in comparison to 4.43 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over40.84%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $14.76million and its total outstanding shares are 381.81 million.



Will MYL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Mylan Inc. (Mylan) is a fully integrated global pharmaceutical company that develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic, branded generic and specialty pharmaceuticals.



Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC), plunged -0.30% and closed at $25.14 on a traded volume of 5.36 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 4.96 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up13.09%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $25.09 and $25.40.



Has SYMC Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Symantec Corporation is a global provider of security, storage, and systems management solutions that help businesses and consumers secure and manage their information.



Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), jumped up1.37 % and closed at $316.34. So far in three months, the stock is up 15.72%. The 52-week range for the stock is $218.18 and $320.57 and during the previous trading session it marked$320.57 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $5.31 and the overall traded volume that day was 5.31 million shares.



Will AMZN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon.com), incorporated on May 28, 1996, serves consumers through its retail websites and focus on selection, price, and convenience.



Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) after opening its shares at the price of $22.17, dropped -0.86% to close the day at $21.94. The stock ended on a traded volume of 4.98 million shares, in comparison to 2.11 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $14.95 and $25.48 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $22.39. It started the day at $22.17.



Will PTEN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (Patterson-UTI) owns and operates fleets of land-based drilling rigs in the United States. The Company’s contract drilling business operates primarily in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio and western Canada .



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