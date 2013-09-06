Investor's Alert - MYRIAD INTERACTIVE (OTCBB:MYRY), Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY), Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BMSN), PETRO RIVER OIL CORP (OTCBB:PTRC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: MYRIAD INTERACTIVE (OTCBB:MYRY), Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY), Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BMSN), PETRO RIVER OIL CORP (OTCBB:PTRC)



MYRIAD INTERACTIVE (OTCBB:MYRY) shares traded up +11.70% during the current trading session, hitting $0.0105 recently.



The share price of MYRY is currently trading within the range of $0.01to $0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $ 474,900.00. Company’s beta value stands at 1.33 points. Myriad Interactive Media, Inc. operates as an interactive marketing and development company in Canada. It designs and develops customized marketing plans, social media marketing campaigns, pay per click, and search engine marketing.



What was the Moving Force behind MYRY On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on MYRY



Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) shares traded down -1.27% during the current trading session, hitting $1.55 recently. The share price of AFFY is currently trading within the range of $1.52 to $1.58. Company’s beta value stands at 1.47 points.



AFFY current trading volume is 353,114.00 shares, while its average volume is 1.48 million shares. Affymax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies that improve the lives of patients with kidney diseases, and other serious and life-threatening illnesses.



Has AFFY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BMSN) is trading with an drop of -3.23%, along with the trading price of $0.0030 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.01.



NOK recently gained a volume of 11.28 million shares, while its average volume is 19.33 million shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.01 - $0.01, while today, up until 3:03PM, its minimum price was $0.01. Bio-Matrix Scientific Group, Inc., a development stage company, intends to engage primarily in the development of regenerative medical applications.



Why Should Investors Buy BMSN After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



PETRO RIVER OIL CORP (OTCBB:PTRC) stock hit its highest price at $0.23, after starting its trade at $0.20. Company reported an increase of 5.00% at the price of $0.210 recently and its current day range is from $0.20 to $0.23.



PTRC total market capitalization remained $147.46 million. Its current volume is 312,132.00 in the early hours of trading, while if we look at its average volume, that is 271,086.00 shares. Petro River Oil Corp engages in producing oil and gas with producing wells in the Southeast Kansas region of the Mississippi Lime. It owns a 50% working interest in approximately 85,000 net acres with 5 producing oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.



Will PTRC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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