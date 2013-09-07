Investor's Alert - NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP), Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ), CONN'S, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP), Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ), CONN'S, Inc.(NASDAQ:CONN) Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA).



NetApp Inc.(NASDAQ:NTAP) ended higher +0.31% and complete the day at $42.24. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 8.20 million. After opening at $42.15, the stock hit as high as $42.37. However, it traded between $26.26 and $43.12 over the last twelve months.



NetApp, Inc. engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of networked storage solutions. The company supplies enterprise storage and data management software and hardware products and services. It offers FAS Storage Platform based on Data ONTAP, an operating system (OS) that supports storage area network (SAN) and network-attached storage (NAS) environments



For How Long NTAP will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Mondelez International Inc(NASDAQ:MDLZ) closed yesterday at $30.94, a +0.65% increase. Around 7.51 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 8.61 million shares. The company is now valued at around $55.21 billion.



Mondelez International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide.



For How Long MDLZ Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



CONN'S, Inc.(NASDAQ:CONN) moved -11.88 percent lower at $53.19 and traded between $51.85 and $60.77 after opening the day at $60.69. Its performance over the last five days remained -15.21%, which stands at -18.43% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 73.49%.



Conn?s, Inc. engages in the specialty retail of durable consumer products in the United States. The company?s stores offer home appliances, which include refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, ranges, and room air conditioners; furniture and mattresses comprising furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; consumer electronics, such as LCD, LED, 3-D and plasma televisions



Why Should Investors Buy CONN After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Twenty-First Century Fox Inc(NASDAQ:FOXA) shares rose, gaining +0.47 percent to close at $32.10. The stock is up around 25.83% this year and 37.24% for the last 12 months. Around 7.27 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 11.59 million shares.



Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. operates as a diversified media and entertainment company worldwide. The company?s Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, and movie programming for distribution through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators



Why Should Investors Buy FOXA After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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