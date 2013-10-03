Investor's Alert - New Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:NENE), Patriot Scientific Corporation (OTCMKTS:PTSC), COMPAGNIE GENERALE D (OTCMKTS:MGDDY), Telstra Corporation Ltd (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: New Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:NENE), Patriot Scientific Corporation (OTCMKTS:PTSC), COMPAGNIE GENERALE D (OTCMKTS:MGDDY), Telstra Corporation Ltd (OTCMKTS:TLSYY).



New Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:NENE) opened its last trade at the price of $2.15. Its closing price was $2.12 after losing -5.36% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 87.823 shares, while its average trading volume remained 80.784 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 2.30. New Energy Technologies, Inc. operates as a development stage renewable and alternative energy company.



Will NENE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Patriot Scientific Corporation (OTCMKTS:PTSC) percentage change surged 8.24% to close at $0.117 with the total traded volume of 1.68 million shares while its average volume of 604.579 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.07 - $0.17, while its day lowest price was $0.10. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.12. Patriot Scientific Corporation, an intellectual-property licensing company, owns various patents covering the design of microprocessor chips. Its technologies are used in products, such as computers and cameras, printers, automobiles, and industrial devices.



Will PTSC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



COMPAGNIE GENERALE D (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) traded on volume of 296.156 shares in the last session against average volume of 28.284 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $22.02 and closed at $21.94 by scoring -2.55%. In the last three months the stock was up 21.01% while its 52 week range of the stock was $15.29 - $22.65. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of tires worldwide.



Will MGDDY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Telstra Corporation Ltd (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) started its last trading session with the price of $23.10 and closed at $23.20 showed no change. The stock traded with total volume of 31.804 shares, while the average trading volume remained 59.563 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.75. Day range for the stock was $23.00 and $23.20. Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to individuals, businesses, governments, and enterprises in Australia and internationally. The company provides a range of telecommunication products.



Can Investors Bet on TLSYY after this News update? Find Out Here



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