Investor's Alert: Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM), Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (NYSE:CLF), Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO), Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM), Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (NYSE:CLF), Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO), Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).



Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) decreased -0.67% and closed at $27.98 on a traded volume of 8.10 million shares, in comparison to 8.91 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -37.86%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $13.93 billion and its total outstanding shares are 497.72 million.



Will NEM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of gold and copper properties. The company’s assets or operations are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Indonesia, Ghana, Mexico, and New Zealand.



Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (NYSE:CLF) plunged -3.80% and closed at $21.00 on a traded volume of 8.23 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 7.03 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 29.23%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $20.80 and $21.57.



Will CLF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Cliffs Natural Resources Inc., a mining and natural resources company, engages in the production of iron ore pellets, fines and lump ore, and metallurgical coal. It operates five iron ore mines located in Michigan and Minnesota.



Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) dropped -0.83% and closed at $34.71. So far in three months, the stock is down -0.8%. The 52-week range for the stock is $30.01and $37.61 and during the previous trading session it marked$34.90 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $34.53 and the overall traded volume that day was 7.88 million shares.



Has MO Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Altria Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States and internationally.



Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) after opening its shares at the price of $48.24, dropped -0.66% to close the day at $48.39. The stock ended on a traded volume of 7.78million shares, in comparison to 10.78 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $29.83 and $50.50 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $48.50. It started the day at $48.24.



Will HAL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products for the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation.



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