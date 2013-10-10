Investor's Alert - Newtech Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:NTHR), VELATEL GLOBAL COMM (OTCMKTS:VELA), Medisafe 1 Technologies Corp (OTCBB:MFTH), ELECTRICITE DE FRANC (OTCMKTS:ECIFY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Newtech Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:NTHR), VELATEL GLOBAL COMM (OTCMKTS:VELA), Medisafe 1 Technologies Corp (OTCBB:MFTH), ELECTRICITE DE FRANC (OTCMKTS:ECIFY).



Newtech Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:NTHR) Its closing price was $0.0030 after gaining 50.00% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.21 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 41.000 shares. The beta of this stock stands at -0.43. Newtech Resources, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, and acquire or develop business opportunities through merger or acquisition. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Zollikon, Switzerland.



Will NTHR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



VELATEL GLOBAL COMM (OTCMKTS:VELA) percentage change plunged -9.68% to close at $0.0028 with the total traded volume of 23.64 million shares while its average volume of 15.83 million shares. VelaTel Global Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications carrier primarily in the People’s Republic of China and Peru.



Will VELA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Medisafe 1 Technologies Corp (OTCBB:MFTH) traded on volume of 31.95 million shares in the last session against average volume of 23.25 million shares. The company closed at $0.0008 and showed no change. In the last three months the stock was down -33.33%. Medisafe 1 Technologies Corp. develops a cloud-synced mobile medication management solution. It offers an iOS and Android mobile application and cloud-synced database that provide medication and treatment adherence programs for patients, and their families and friends.



Can Investors Bet on MFTH after this News update? Find Out Here



ELECTRICITE DE FRANC (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) started its last trading session with the price of $6.51 and closed at $6.59 by scoring 3.62%. The stock traded with total volume of 73.084 shares, while the average trading volume remained 80.801 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.43. Day range for the stock was $6.47 and $6.59. Electricité de France S.A., an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energies in France and internationally.



Will ECIFY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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