Investor's Alert -NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE), Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO), ENSCO PLC (NYSE:ESV), Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE), Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO), ENSCO PLC (NYSE:ESV), Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) decreased -1.04% and closed at $80.56 on a traded volume of 1.14million shares, in comparison to 1.80 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 18.04%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $34.21 billion and its total outstanding shares are 424.66 million.



Will NEE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in the United States and Canada.



Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) soared 0.76% and closed at $96.89 on a traded volume of 1.14 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.11 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 20.33%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $96.03 and $97.88.



Will CXO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Concho Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States.



ENSCO PLC (NYSE:ESV) dropped -0.21% and closed at $57.21. So far in three months, the stock is down -7.19%. The 52-week range for the stock is $51.01 and $65.82 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $58.00. Its introductory price for the day was $57.70, with the overall traded volume of 1.14 million shares.



Will ESV Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide.



Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) after opening its shares at the price of 158.15, -0.97% to close at $156.53 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume 1.14 million shares, in comparison to 1.43 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $116.06 and $165.18 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $158.28.



Will UNP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, provides rail transportation services in North America.



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