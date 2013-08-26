Investor's Alert - NORTHERN GRAPHITE CO (OTCMKTS:NGPHF), OSISKO MINING CORP (OTCMKTS:OSKFF), SPROTT RESOURCE CP (OTCMKTS:SCPZF), Applied DNA Sciences Inc (OTCBB:APDN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: NORTHERN GRAPHITE CO (OTCMKTS:NGPHF), OSISKO MINING CORP (OTCMKTS:OSKFF), SPROTT RESOURCE CP (OTCMKTS:SCPZF), Applied DNA Sciences Inc (OTCBB:APDN)



NORTHERN GRAPHITE CO (OTCMKTS:NGPHF) gained 23.68% recently, while trading on 330,306.00 shares at the price of $0.820. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $0.56 on Jul 9, 2013 and was moved to its maximum level of $1.54 on Dec 28, 2012. The stock changed hands in a range of $0.72 to $0.87, bringing its market capitalization at about $27.09M. Northern Graphite Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company principally owns a 100% interest in the Bissett Creek graphite property covering 2,989 hectares located in the United Townships of Head, Clara, and Maria in the county of Renfrew, Ontario.



For How Long NGPHF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



OSISKO MINING CORP (OTCMKTS:OSKFF) loss of -0.04% recently, in the current trading session, at $5.28 with a total volume of 59,954.00 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 54,653.00 shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $3.17 and above $10.98. It floated in a range of $5.28 to $5.51. Its market capitalization now moved to about $2.31B. Osisko Mining Corporation engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and mining gold properties in the Americas. The company principally owns and operates the Canadian Malartic gold mine located near Malartic in Québec; Hammond Reef gold project located near Thunder Bay in Northern Ontario; and Upper Beaver-Kirkland Lake gold properties located in Northeastern Ontario.



Has OSKFF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



SPROTT RESOURCE CP (OTCMKTS:SCPZF) recently recorded a fall of -2.51% and was moving within a range of $2.70 -$2.84. Its current trading price is $2.72. The share price hit its 52-week low of $2.60 on Aug 22, 2013 and $4.77 was the best price in the same period. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 183,756.00 shares, versus an average volume of 180,468.00 shares. Sprott Resource Corp., through its subsidiaries, invests and operates in oil and gas, energy, agriculture and agricultural nutrient projects, precious metals, and other natural resources.



Why Should Investors Buy SCPZF After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Applied DNA Sciences Inc (OTCBB:APDN) loss of -2.52% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $100.84M. The total number of shares that changed hands during the current session up till now was 1.88M shares, as compared to average trading volume of 2.97M shares. The share price after opening at $0.14, made a high of $0.14 and hovered above $0.13, while its recent trading price was $0.135. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. is a provider of botanical-deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) based security and authentication solutions that can help protect products, brands and property of companies, governments and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud and diversion. SigNature DNA,



Will APDN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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