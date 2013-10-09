Investor's Alert: OfficeMax Inc (NYSE:OMX), McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX), Giant Interactive Group Inc (ADR) (NYSE:GA), Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: OfficeMax Inc (NYSE:OMX), McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX), Giant Interactive Group Inc (ADR) (NYSE:GA), Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).



OfficeMax Inc (NYSE:OMX), decreased -2.34% and closed at $12.08 on a traded volume of 2.31 million shares, in comparison to 1.82 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 23.77%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.06Billion and its total outstanding shares are 87.74 million.



Will OMX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



OfficeMax Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, distributes business-to-business and retail office products.



McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX), plunged -4.22% and closed at $2.27 on a traded volume of 2.31 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 4.46 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up37.58%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $2.25 and $2.41.



Has MUX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration for, development of, production, and sale of gold, silver, and copper.



Giant Interactive Group Inc (ADR) (NYSE:GA), dropped down -4.78% and closed at $8.77. So far in three months, the stock is up 17.56%. The 52-week range for the stock is $4.95 and $9.50 and during the previous trading session it marked$9.26 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $9.20 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.31 million shares.



Has GA Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Giant Interactive Group Inc. develops and operates online games in the People’s Republic of China.



Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) after opening its shares at the price of $15.46, dropped -1.75% to close the day at $15.19. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.31 million shares, in comparison to 2.37 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $12.71 and $18.80 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $15.53. It started the day at $815.46.



Will DRE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Duke Realty Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It offers leasing, property and asset management, development, construction, build-to-suit, and other tenant-related services



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