Investor's Alert On: Affymetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFFX), Sequenom, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQNM), Amarin Corporation Plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:AMRN), Cereplast

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Affymetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFFX), Sequenom, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQNM), Amarin Corporation plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:AMRN), Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP).



Affymetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFFX), increased7.12% and closed at $7.07 on a traded volume of 1.79 million shares, in comparison to 1.19 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 123.03%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $506.01 million and its total outstanding shares are 71.57 million.



Will AFFX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Affymetrix, Inc. provides life science tools and molecular diagnostic products that enable parallel analysis of biological systems at the gene, protein, and cell level primarily in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and Asia.



Sequenom, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQNM), plunged -22.58% and closed at $1.92 on a traded volume of 15.13 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.88 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -34.92%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $1.70 and $2.47.



Will SQNM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Sequenom, Inc., a life sciences company, provides genetic analysis solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Molecular Diagnostics and Genetic Analysis.



Amarin Corporation plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:AMRN), dropped down -8.84% and closed at $1.65. So far in three months, the stock is down -69.81%. The 52-week range for the stock is $1.60 and $12.90 and during the previous trading session it marked$1.82 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $1.81 and the overall traded volume that day was 14.82 million shares.



Has AMRN Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization therapeutic products for the treatment for cardiovascular diseases. Its product development program areas include lipid science and therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids.



Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP) after opening its shares at the price of $0.01, dropped -1.45% to close the day at $0.0136. The stock ended on a traded volume of 13.18 million shares, in comparison to 12.10 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.01 and $0.19 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $0.01. It started the day at $0.01.



Will CERP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Cereplast, Inc. develops and commercializes bio-based resins. It provides Cereplast Compostables resins, which are compostable, bio-based, and ecologically sound substitutes for petroleum-based plastics targeting compostable bags, single-use food service products, and packaging applications.



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