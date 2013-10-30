Investor's Alert On: Alcatel Lucent SA, Dana Holding Corporation (NYSE:DAN), Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX), Xerox Corporation

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Alcatel Lucent SA (ADR) (NYSE:ALU), Dana Holding Corporation (NYSE:DAN), Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX), Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX).



Alcatel Lucent SA (ADR) (NYSE:ALU), increased2.17% and closed at $3.29 on a traded volume of 18.68 million shares, in comparison to 22.38 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 136.69%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $7.47 million and its total outstanding shares are2.27 million.



Will ALU Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Alcatel-Lucent provides networking and communications technology, products, and services to service providers, enterprises, and governments worldwide.



Dana Holding Corporation (NYSE:DAN),plunged -14.84% and closed at $1.58 on a traded volume of 17.96 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.58 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -12.56%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $19.00 and $21.00.



Will DAN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Dana Holding Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of driveline products, technologies, and service parts for vehicle manufacturers worldwide.



Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX), jumped up1.81% and closed at $11.79. So far in three months, the stock is up 8.86%. The 52-week range for the stock is $5.07 and $12.48 and during the previous trading session it marked$11.81 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $11.63 and the overall traded volume that day was 17.64 million shares.



Will BSX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices used in various interventional medical specialties worldwide.



Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) after opening its shares at the price of $9.84, jumped up0.41% to close the day at $9.81. The stock ended on a traded volume of 17.45 million shares, in comparison to 11.44 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $6.10 and $11.15 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $9.99. It started the day at $9.84.



Why Should Investors Buy XRX After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Xerox Corporation provides business process and document management services worldwide.



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