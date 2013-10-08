Investor's Alert On: Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Twenty-First Century Fox Inc ,Outerwall Inc (NASDAQ:OUTR), Texas Instruments Incorporated

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA), Outerwall Inc (NASDAQ:OUTR), Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).



Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), decreased -1.18% and closed at $45.10 on a traded volume of 8.00 million shares, in comparison to 10.30 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over20.72%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $118.81 million and its total outstanding shares are 2.63Billion.



Has CMCSA Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments.



Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA), plunged -1.66% and closed at $33.09 on a traded volume of 7.76 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 9.60 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up8.9%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $33.02 and $33.72.



Will FOXA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. operates as a diversified media and entertainment company worldwide.



Outerwall Inc (NASDAQ:OUTR), jumped up3.96 % and closed at $59.36. So far in three months, the stock is down -4.06%. The 52-week range for the stock is $40.50 and $65.60 and during the previous trading session it marked$64.30 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $61.96 and the overall traded volume that day was 6.26 million shares.



Will OUTR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Outerwall Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides automated retail solutions primarily in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Ireland, and the United Kingdom.



Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) after opening its shares at the price of $39.61, dropped -0.18% to close the day at $39.86. The stock ended on a traded volume of 5.85 million shares, in comparison to 5.26 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $27.00 and $40.94 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $40.22. It started the day at $39.61.



Will TXN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, sale of semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Analog, Embedded Processing, Wireless, and Other.



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