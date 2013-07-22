Investor's Alert on Communication Equipment: Sonus Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONS), Ciena Corporation (NASDAQ:CIEN), Zhone Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ZHNE), JDS Uniphase Corp

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Sonus Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONS), Ciena Corporation (NASDAQ:CIEN), Zhone Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ZHNE), JDS Uniphase Corp (NASDAQ:JDSU).



Sonus Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONS) increased 5.45% and closed at $3.48 on a traded volume of 4.35 million shares, in comparison to 2.16 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is UP over 96.61%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $982.18 million and its total outstanding shares are 282.23 million.



Sonus Networks, Inc. (Sonus) is a provider of networked solutions for communications service providers e.g., telecommunications, wireless and cable service providers and enterprises to help them advance, protect and unify their communications and improve collaboration.



Ciena Corporation (NASDAQ:CIEN) soared 0.33% and closed at $22.80 on a traded volume of 3.88 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 4.27 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 55.81%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $22.53 and $22.89.



Ciena Corporation (Ciena) is a provider of communications networking equipment, software and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation and management of voice, video and data traffic.



Zhone Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ZHNE) jumped up 19.94 % and closed at $2.14. So far in three months, the stock is up down 101.89%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.40 and $2.18 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $2.18 Its introductory price for the day was $1.81 with the overall traded volume of 3.80 million shares.



Zhone Technologies Inc. (Zhone) designs, develops and manufactures communications networks equipment for telecommunications, wireless and cable operators worldwide. With the Company's products and solutions, network service providers can migrate from traditional circuit-based networks to packet-based networks and from copper-based access lines to fiber-based access lines without abandoning the investments they have made in their existing infrastructures.



JDS Uniphase Corp (NASDAQ:JDSU) after opening its shares at the price of $15.10 jumped up 0.13% to close at $15.18 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.93 million shares, in comparison to 3.81 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $8.65 and $15.62 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $15.19. Its introductory price for the day was $15.10.



JDS Uniphase Corporation (JDSU) is a provider of communications test and measurement solutions and optical products for telecommunications service providers, wireless operators, cable operators, and network equipment manufacturers.



