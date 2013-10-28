Investor's Alert On: Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL), FreeSeas Inc (NASDAQ:FREE), Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS: CERP), Rentech, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTK)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL), FreeSeas Inc (NASDAQ:FREE), Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS: CERP), Rentech, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTK).



Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL), decreased -0.07% and closed at $13.84 on a traded volume of 10.25 million shares, in comparison to 10.66 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 36.49%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $24.34 million and its total outstanding shares are 1.76 million.



Has DELL Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Dell Inc., an information technology company, provides a range of technology solutions worldwide.



FreeSeas Inc (NASDAQ:FREE), soared5.61% and closed at $0.433 on a traded volume of 9.41 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 11.29 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up88.34%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.41 and $0.47.



For How Long FREE’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



FreeSeas Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides drybulk shipping services. Its vessels carry various drybulk commodities, including iron ore, grain, and coal, as well as bauxite, phosphate, fertilizers, steel products, cement, sugar, and rice.



Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP), jumped up0.74 % and closed at $0.0137. So far in three months, the stock is down-8.67%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.01and $0.19 and during the previous trading session it marked$0.01 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $0.01 and the overall traded volume that day was 9.40 million shares.



Will CERP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Cereplast, Inc. develops and commercializes bio-based resins. It provides Cereplast Compostables resins, which are compostable, bio-based, and ecologically sound substitutes for petroleum-based plastics targeting compostable bags, single-use food service products, and packaging applications.



Rentech, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTK) after opening its shares at the price of $2.12, dropped -14.55% to close the day at $1.88. The stock ended on a traded volume of 8.75 million shares, in comparison to 1.89 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $1.82 and $3.18 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $2.12. It started the day at $2.12.



Will RTK Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Rentech, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of natural-gas based nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States and Brazil. Its products include ammonium sulfate, sulfuric acid, and ammonium thiosulfate used in the production of corn, soybeans, potatoes, cotton, canola, alfalfa, and wheat.



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