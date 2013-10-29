Investor's Alert On: eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA), Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Tesla Motors Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA), Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).



eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), increased0.65% and closed at $51.97 on a traded volume of 8.55 million shares, in comparison to 10.69 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over1.91%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $67.25 million and its total outstanding shares are1.29 million.



Will EBAY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



eBay Inc. provides online platforms, tools, and services to help individuals and merchants in online and mobile commerce and payments in the United States and internationally.



Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA), plunged -0.08% and closed at $34.83 on a traded volume of 8.46 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 10.04 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up16.45%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $34.71 and $35.03.



Will FOXA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. operates as a diversified media and entertainment company worldwide.



Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ), jumped up0.27% and closed at $33.57. So far in three months, the stock is up 6.2%. The 52-week range for the stock is $24.50 and $33.89 and during the previous trading session it marked$33.89 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $33.34 and the overall traded volume that day was 8.77 million shares.



Will MDLZ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Mondelez International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide.



Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) after opening its shares at the price of $170.18, dropped -4.01% to close the day at $162.86. The stock ended on a traded volume of 7.84 million shares, in comparison to 10.35 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $27.02 and $194.50 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $170.50. It started the day at $170.18.



Will TSLA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Tesla Motors, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and electric vehicle powertrain components.



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/