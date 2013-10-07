Investor's Alert On: First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN), Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM), Fusion-IO, Inc. (NYSE:FIO), Barnes & Noble

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN), Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM), Fusion-IO, Inc. (NYSE:FIO), Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS).



First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN), increased/ 2.00% and closed at $11.24 on a traded volume of2.79million shares, in comparison to 2.86million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 13.42%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $2.70Billion and its total outstanding shares are 240.55million.



Will FHN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



First Horizon National Corporation operates as a bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services in the United States and internationally.



Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM), soared 1.08% and closed at $17.79 on a traded volume of 2.78 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.18 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -2.57%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $17.55 and $17.98.



+For How Long PDM’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition and ownership of commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its property portfolio primarily consists of office and industrial buildings, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities.



Fusion-IO, Inc. (NYSE:FIO), jumped up1.10 % and closed at $13.83. So far in three months, the stock is down -0.07%. The 52-week range for the stock is $10.39 and $32.63 and during the previous trading session it marked$14.06 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $13.65 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.76 million shares.



Will FIO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Fusion-io, Inc. develops, markets, and sells storage memory platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers integrated hardware and software solutions for enterprises, hyperscale datacenters, and small to medium enterprises that accelerate databases, virtualization, mission-critical applications, cloud computing, big data, and information systems in legacy, open, and proprietary architectures.



Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) after opening its shares at the price of $13.10, jumped up10.17% to close the day at $14.41. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.70 million shares, in comparison to 1.46 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $12.59 and $23.71 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $14.46. It started the day at $13.10.



Why Should Investors Buy BKS After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Barnes & Noble, Inc. operates as a content, commerce, and technology company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: B&N Retail, B&N College, and NOOK.



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